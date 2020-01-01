Hidden Electronics in Your Car Aren’t Safe from Thieves

Car thieves have been around forever, and used to just smash out a window to steal vehicles of choice. Unfortunately, they have been able to up their game recently and have gone high-tech. It’s not just cars that criminals are after, but also the valuables left inside. That’s why any time we have something of value with us, we hide it under the seat when we run errands.

Sadly, that simple technique no longer works. ...