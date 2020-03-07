Explore
Bus Driver Helps Homeless Man Get Food and Shelter

Bus driver Natalie Barnes started talking with a passenger named Richard, who told her he had been homeless for a week, since the place where he had been living was condemned. When he asked if he could ride along for the night to stay out of the cold, she agreed. Barnes said in a blog post, “At some point in our lives, everybody needs help. I wanted to do what I could to help Richard in some way.”

