Outspoken Atheist Surprises Everyone: A Fetus is an 'Unborn Child'

Image: CWLawrence / Getty

Christopher Hitchens, a devout man of the Left, and an outspoken atheist, must be pro-abortion, must fight for abortion just as he fights for all the other requisite social causes.

We don't know how Hitchens kept his two books, but there is no doubt ...