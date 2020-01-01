The Lonely Despair of American Males

Image: Andrew Holzschuh / Lightstock

The last twenty years has seen a dramatic increase in the suicides of white, middle-aged men in the western half of the United States, primarily in rural areas. Poverty and isolation are key factors, with the quick and easy availability of guns facilitating an irrevocable decision. The Centers for Disease Control recorded 1.4 million total attempts and 47,173 suicides ...