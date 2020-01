91 Percent of What We Worry About Never Happens

Image: Martin Novak / Getty

So, you’re trying to sleep, and it’s well after bedtime. But you’re tossing and turning and unable to get comfy. You notice you’re replaying the same scenario in your head. Some vision of tomorrow, of what might happen, how a hope could be dashed. If you’ve had this experience, you’re far from alone.

Researcher Lucas LaFreniere, Ph.D. said, “This ...