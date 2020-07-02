Police Officer’s Tesla Runs Out of Battery Power During Chase
Sermon Illustrations
The last thing a police officer trying to chase down a suspect in a high-speed pursuit needs to see is a warning that their patrol car is running low on gas—or on battery juice. But that’s how it went down one night in Fremont, California. The police officer pursuing a suspect while driving the department’s Tesla Model S patrol car noticed it was running out of battery power.
The pursuit ...