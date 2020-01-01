Church Near Helicopter Crash Site Transformed into Care Center
Sermon Illustrations
The Church in the Canyon was engaged in their typical Sunday morning activities routine when its normal routine was shattered by the sound of a helicopter crashing into the hillside across the street. Pastor Bob Bjerkaas, sensing that the crash was fatal, immediately led his small congregation toward the parking lot for a moment of impromptu prayer. The Presbyterian ...