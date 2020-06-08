Explore
What Joni Eareckson Tada Is Really Looking Forward To

Nancy Guthrie recently interviewed evangelical Christian author, Joni Eareckson Tada. A diving accident in 1967 left Joni, then 17, a quadriplegic in a wheelchair. In the interview, Joni expressed an interesting perspective upon what she is looking forward to:

You look at me in this wheelchair, paralyzed for 52 years, and most people would think, O, you’re looking forward to your new body. And yeah, that’s one of those fringe benefits. But I’m looking forward to the new heart; a heart free of manipulating others with precisely-timed phrases; a heart free of fudging the truth; a heart free from hogging the spotlight, believing my own press releases … a heart free of not believing the best of others; a heart free of caving into fear or anxiety about the future. I can’t wait to have a heart free of sin.

Nancy Guthrie with Joni Eareckson Tada, “Suffering, Healing, and the Hope of Eternity” The Gospel Coalition Podcast (3-25-20)

