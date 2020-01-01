The Indian Village Where Every Person’s Name Is a Unique Song

In the Indian village of Kongthong, not far from the border with Bangladesh, Shidiap Khongsti sings a soft, melodic tune. It sounds like a lullaby a mother would sing to a crying baby. Seconds later, she hears a tune in reply, and her nephew comes running toward her. The tune is much more than an idle melody: For centuries, villagers have used tunes as their names. Mothers ...