Explore
Jump directly to the Content
Preaching Today

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Godfather of Navy SEALs Overcame Personal Disability

The SEALs, arguably one of the most elite fighting groups in the world, did not develop from a grand strategy of the military. But instead from one individual who refused to allow his condition to keep him from moving ahead. His name was Draper Kauffman, and today he is known as the godfather of the US Navy SEALs.

Upon his graduation from the Naval academy in 1933, Mr. ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

- or -
Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon

A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...

[Read More]

Woman with MS Crosses Finish Line

Zoe Koplowitz, 59, ran the New York City Marathon on Monday, November 5, 2007. She didn't do very well. Paula Radcliffe, for example, was the first woman to cross the finish line after ...

[Read More]
More Sermon illustrations
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2020 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top