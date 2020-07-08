Black Medical Student Publishes Handbook on Recognizing Symptoms on Darker Skin
Sermon Illustrations
Malone Mukwende is a second-year student at St. George’s Medical School at the University of London. But in his studies, he noticed the lack of representation in clinical teaching materials. Malone said, “We were often taught to look for symptoms, such as rashes, in a way that I knew wouldn't appear on my own skin.” ...