95-Year-Old Veteran Gives Young Boy a Lesson in Courage

All summer long four-hear-old Dylan Stitch was afraid to dive off the diving board. Dylan's mom, Marla said, “He had no interest in it, ever. We were just saying, 'Hey, you want to give it a shot? You want to give it a try?’”

Enter 95-year-old Daniel Biss, who was in the Air Force during ...