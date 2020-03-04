Experts Disagree on Child Rearing Methods

Just a brief stroll through Amazon’s list of parenting books reveals that there is no shortage of experts telling us how to raise our children. Each one presents their way as the tested and proven path to produce well-adjusted, college-bound, superstars of the future. (Kids that you can REALLY count on in your retirement years.) Problem is, these experts often contradict one another.

A recent book by Ann Hulbert and another by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner summarize ...