The Dead Don’t Bleed

After a serious car accident in Venezuela, Carlos Camejo was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials released the body to the morgue and a routine autopsy was ordered. But as soon as examiners began the autopsy, they realized something was gravely amiss: the body was bleeding. They quickly stitched up the wounds to stop the bleeding, which in turn, jarred the man to consciousness. Camejo said, “I woke up because the pain was unbearable.” Equally jarred awake was Camejo's wife, who came to the morgue to identify her husband's ...

