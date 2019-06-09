Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Woman Launches Social Media Hunt for Anonymous Rescuer

Woman Launches Social Media Hunt for Anonymous Rescuer
Image: Shiratama camera / Getty

A woman who was abandoned as an infant has turned to Facebook to find the people who rescued her. In January 1983, Amanda Jones says one of her birth parents wrapped her in a blanket and left her inside a dumpster near the Prado Business Mall in Atlanta. Three months later, Jones was in foster care, and was eventually ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Modern-Day Cowboy Corrals Thief

Modern-Day Cowboy Corrals Thief

A crime-fighting cowboy? Sounds like a movie, doesn't it? The small Oregon town of Eagle Point recently learned that such a person does actually exist.

Robert Borba, 28 years old, "is ...

[ Read More ]
Alert Social Worker Rescues Young Woman Fleeing Kidnapper

Alert Social Worker Rescues Young Woman Fleeing Kidnapper

Jeanne Nutter did not leave her house intending to be a hero, but rather to walk her dog. "I was at the end of my driveway; I saw a young woman who appeared to be in distress," ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top