Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Police Called on Clever Juvenile Entrepreneur

Police Called on Clever Juvenile Entrepreneur
Image: Hakase_ / Getty

Solving a common entrepreneurial challenge, eleven-year-old Seth Parker found an easy way to generate interest in his fledgling enterprise, and all he had to do was include a little fine print.

Passersby saw Parker standing next to a soda stand with a ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Why Blockbuster Failed and Netflix Succeeded

Why Blockbuster Failed and Netflix Succeeded

At the turn of the century, Blockbuster reigned supreme in the video rental industry. If your family craved a movie night, someone likely had to drive to one of Blockbuster's 9,000 ...

[ Read More ]
Reaching Out to Witches, Warlocks, Satanists, and Vampires

Reaching Out to Witches, Warlocks, Satanists, and Vampires

In his book Organic Church, Neil Cole describes a number of missional communities that go where the people are, rather than have the people come to them. Such church communities meet ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top