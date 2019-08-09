Pluralism's Basic Premise is that All Religions are True
Sermon Illustrations
Pluralism's Basic Premise is that All Religions are True
Image: Gary Yeowell / Getty
In his recent book, author Mark Clark wrote:
If you want to understand the dogma of religious pluralism, consider a scene from the comedy movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. If you haven't seen it, Ricky is a professional race car driver whose car crashes during a race. Thinking he's on fire, he runs around the ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: