Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Plimsoll, the Seaman’s Friend, Campaigned Against ‘Coffin Ships’

Plimsoll, the Seaman’s Friend, Campaigned Against ‘Coffin Ships’
Image: JamesBrey / Getty

In the mid-1800s working as a seaman in Great Britain was a dangerous job. Shady ship owners tried to maximize profits by overloading their ships. These ships often sank in bad weather, allowing the ship owners to make an even greater profit on the over-insured ships. In the year 1873-74 around the coastline of the United Kingdom 411 ships sank and 506 people died. Overloading ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Western Practices Causing Depression and Suicide in Japan

In 2006, the Japanese work force had higher rates of anxiety, mental illness, depression, and suicide than ever before—and it was partly America's fault.

In previous decades, ...

[ Read More ]
Having Money Increases ‘Mean’ Behavior

Having Money Increases ‘Mean’ Behavior

Paul Piff, a professor at University of California, Irvine, studies how money influences humans' relationships with one another. His striking conclusion is that money makes us ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top