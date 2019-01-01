Loneliness Surging Among Millennials
Sermon Illustrations
Loneliness Surging Among Millennials
Image: Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash
According to internet market research firm YouGov, “the social media generation is the one that feels the most alone.” Their latest report details a surge in feelings of loneliness among the millennial generation, currently between the ages of 23 and 38. In their latest poll, thirty percent of millennials reported feeling ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: