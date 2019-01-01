Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Leaving Hate Behind

Leaving Hate Behind
Image: avid_creative / Getty

Tom Tarrants was serving a 35-year sentence in prison for attempting to bomb a Jewish businessman’s residence. Previously, Tarrants had avoided any literature that didn’t support his white supremacist views. But with nothing to do in his tiny cell except think and read, he began devouring books about philosophy, history, and ethics. For the ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

Japanese Word for 'Golden Repair'

There is a Japanese word, kintsukuroi, that means "golden repair." It is the art of restoring broken pottery with gold so the fractures are literally illuminated—a kind of physical ...

[ Read More ]
London Structure Burned to Commemorate Anniversary of Devastating Fire

London Structure Burned to Commemorate Anniversary of Devastating Fire

London witnessed a spectacular scene recently when a giant wooden replica of the city ignited and burned brilliantly to the ground. The conflagration was planned, however, in honor ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top