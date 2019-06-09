Explore

The Average American Baby Watches Nearly 3 Hours of TV Daily

Children are spending more time than ever in front of a screen, and it doesn't necessarily bode well for their futures. In 1997, babies and toddlers age 0-2 got an average of 1.32 hours of screen time each day, Axios reports. By 2014, that number had doubled to three hours per day, and more of that time is ...

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

Video Gamers Looking For Meaning, Order and Certainty

Video Gamers Looking For Meaning, Order and Certainty

The numbers for the $100 billion video game industry are astonishing:

  • 155 million Americans play video games.
  • 40% play a minimum of 3 hours per week.
  • At least 34 million play about 22 hours per week.
Statistics on Media Intake of Young People

According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, kids aged 8 to 18 years devote an average of 7 hours and 38 minutes per day to entertainment media. That's more than 53 ...

