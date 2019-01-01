Roller Coaster Rider Catches Neighbor's Phone During Ride

Image: Olia Nayda / Unsplash

Samuel Kempf was in Spain representing New Zealand in the Fistballing World Championship when he took a break to ride a rollercoaster. While he was on the ride, he showed off his considerable coordination and fist skills.

During the beginning of the ride, Kempf noticed that another man had dropped ...