Parents Are Using Social Media to Pick a Baby’s Name
Sermon Illustrations
Parents Are Using Social Media to Pick a Baby’s Name
Image: Filip Mroz / Unsplash
New parents are having a tough time naming their offspring. For starters, the baby’s name has to be freely available on social media. Before the advent of social media, when it was time to name the baby, soon-to-be parents dug into their family history or cracked open a baby names book. Not anymore. Names are big ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: