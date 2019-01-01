Gossip is Like Barnacles
Sermon Illustrations
Gossip is Like Barnacles
In the Entre Leadership podcast, author Stephen Mansfield compares how barnacles slow down sea vessels to the affect gossip can have an organization or church. Some of the facts discussed in the podcast:
-Barnacles can slow down ships by as much as 40% as reported by the US Navy.
-Barnacles can get inside engines and can be added weight on the hull.
-Barnacles can actually crack the hull of smaller vessels.
-Barnacles diminish the aerodynamics of the boat.
-The number of barnacles multiply rapidly due to the constant reproduction.
-The US Navy spends $500 million a year to scrape barnacles off ships.
Possible Preaching Angles: Faultfinding; Gossip – Gossip slows down the mission and vision of the church and it affects the health of the body. There is a cost to dealing with gossip, but it’s worth it. This illustration provides a positive way to preach on a negative subject.
Source: Stephen Mansfield, “4 Steps to Kill Gossip,” Entre Leadership podcast #303 (1-27-19)