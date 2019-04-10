Good Samaritan Returns Lost Wallet and Adds Money to It

Image: NeONBRAND / Unsplash

When Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet, he had little hope he’d get it back, certainly not with interest. But he did. Hunter was on the way from South Dakota to his sister’s wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month when he left his wallet on the airplane. It held the 20-year-old’s ID and debit card, as well as $60 and a signed paycheck. Hunter was “fearing the worst that everything was gone,” his mother Jeannie Shamatt ...