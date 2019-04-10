Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Good Samaritan Returns Lost Wallet and Adds Money to It

Good Samaritan Returns Lost Wallet and Adds Money to It
Image: NeONBRAND / Unsplash

When Hunter Shamatt lost his wallet, he had little hope he’d get it back, certainly not with interest. But he did. Hunter was on the way from South Dakota to his sister’s wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month when he left his wallet on the airplane. It held the 20-year-old’s ID and debit card, as well as $60 and a signed paycheck. Hunter was “fearing the worst that everything was gone,” his mother Jeannie Shamatt ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Suffering Boy Given an Extravagant Gift

In his book Everybody's Normal Till You Get to Know Them, John Ortberg tells of a young man named John Gilbert. At age five, John was diagnosed with Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, ...

[ Read More ]
CEO of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Models Servant Leadership

CEO of Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Models Servant Leadership

Cheryl A. Bachelder, the CEO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, turned her company around with a focus on serving others. A committed Christian in the workplace, Bachelder is also the author ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top