Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

God’s Greatest Physical Creation

God’s Greatest Physical Creation
Image: Yuichiro Chino / Getty

The human brain has been rightfully called the greatest arrangement of matter in the universe. This is no overstatement. The following are six primary reasons.

-The brain is mind-bogglingly efficient. For all the work it does, it only needs to be fueled by the equivalent ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Your Brain Is Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

Your Brain Is Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

Your brain is about the size of a head of cauliflower. It looks and feels like a three and a half pound lump of firm tofu. It comprises about two percent of your body's mass, but it ...

[ Read More ]
Biblical Wisdom on the Neurons Lining Our Gut

Biblical Wisdom on the Neurons Lining Our Gut

In the dynamic relationship between love and knowledge, head and heart, the Scriptures paint a holistic picture of the human person. It's not only our minds that God redeems, but the ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top