Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Being Thankful Boosts Physical Well Being

Being Thankful Boosts Physical Well Being
Image: DorisZ / Lightstock

Research has shown that practicing gratitude boosts the immune system, bolsters resilience to stress, lowers depression, increases feelings of energy, determination, and strength, and even helps you sleep better at night.

In fact, few things have been ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

David Brooks on 'The Structure of Gratitude'

David Brooks on 'The Structure of Gratitude'

In his article "The Structure of Gratitude," New York Times columnist David Brooks notes what he's learning about thankfulness:

I'm sometimes grumpier when I stay at a nice hotel. ...
[ Read More ]

Entitlement Mindset Produces Ingratitude

The bigger our sense of entitlement, the smaller our sense of gratitude …. [Our entitlement mindset] has led to a proliferation of lawsuits: when we don't get something we really ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top