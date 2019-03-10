Sermon Illustrations

Atheist Christopher Hitchens Discredits Liberal Minister

Atheist Christopher Hitchens Discredits Liberal Minister
In 2009, Marilyn Sewell, the retired minister of the First Unitarian Church of Portland Oregon, interviewed Christopher Hitchens, one of the most famous atheists of the time. Unitarians do not believe in the Trinity or hell or a literal resurrection. Hitchens was an atheist and didn’t believe in God or an afterlife. ...

