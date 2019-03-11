The Woman Who Was Too Busy for Christmas
Sermon Illustrations
The Woman Who Was Too Busy for Christmas
Image: Pearl / Lightstock
The Italians have a legend about a woman named Befana who lived along the dusty road that led to Bethlehem. She was her village’s best housekeeper. Meticulous. Which was no small task with all that dust. Late one night there was a knock at the door and she opened it to find three kings in search of the baby ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: