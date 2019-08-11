UFOs are Becoming the World’s Next Religion

Image: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

A new book by D.W. Pasulka, department chair of philosophy and religion at the University of North Carolina, is titled American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, and Technology. In it she explores how belief and fascination with UFOs and aliens could be evolving into a sizable world religion. At least 35% of Americans ...