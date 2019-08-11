UFOs are Becoming the World’s Next Religion
Sermon Illustrations
UFOs are Becoming the World’s Next Religion
Image: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty
A new book by D.W. Pasulka, department chair of philosophy and religion at the University of North Carolina, is titled American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, and Technology. In it she explores how belief and fascination with UFOs and aliens could be evolving into a sizable world religion. At least 35% of Americans ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: