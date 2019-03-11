Researchers Suggest Staring at Seagulls Prevents Food Theft
Sermon Illustrations
Researchers Suggest Staring at Seagulls Prevents Food Theft
Image: karyna d / Getty
In seaside towns all across the United Kingdom, authorities have posted signs warning people against feeding seagulls. The theory is that years of being fed by the public has encouraged the gulls’ aggressive behavior, including acts of outright ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: