People Did Not Recognize In-Person Celebrity
Sermon Illustrations
People Did Not Recognize In-Person Celebrity
Image: Chris Hyde / Stringer / Getty
A few years ago, The Edge, U2's guitarist, took his son out trick-or-treating in L.A. Both The Edge and his son dressed in The Edge's trademark black beanie, black leather jacket with a guitar slung around his neck. As they walked away from one ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: