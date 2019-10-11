Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Only One Government Will Stand the Test of Time

Only One Government Will Stand the Test of Time
Image: Jaap Hooijkaas / Getty

The PBS series Civilizationssurveys the role art has played in forging humanity. Art can tell us much about where a culture has been and where it is going. Near the end of episode 1, viewers are taken to the Mayan city of Calakmul in Mexico. The city was once one of the most influential metropolitan ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Amazing Grace": God Made Man Equal

The film Amazing Grace chronicles the efforts of William Wilberforce (Ioan Gruffedd) to end the British Transatlantic slave trade in the 19th century. In this scene, Wilberforce attempts ...

[ Read More ]

N. T. Wright Reflects on Our Longing for Justice

In his book, Simply Christian, N. T. Wright begins his chapter entitled "Putting the World to Rights" with the following personal story:

I had a dream the other night, a powerful and ...
[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top