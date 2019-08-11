Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Muslim Background Believers

Muslim Background Believers
Image: Mario Mattei / Lightstock

Philip Yancey writes about a 2019 visit to Beirut, Lebanon:

Christianity had its beginnings in this part of the world, and biblical reminders abound. Solomon purchased cedars of Lebanon to build his temple. To visit the refugee camps, we drove along the “Damascus Road,” near the site of the apostle Paul’s conversion.Christians who work in Muslim countries ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

A Loving Witness in the Muslim World

A Loving Witness in the Muslim World

In the days leading up to 9-11, fighting in Afghanistan between local groups and then the Taliban resulted in thousands of refugees pouring down into neighboring Peshawar, Pakistan. ...

[ Read More ]

Juror Helps Prisoner Find Christ

On Tuesday, August 27, 1996, Shawn Hagwood began a journey of learning that would turn his life around. Earlier that week, 19-year-old Shawn made a cross-country trip to visit a friend ...

[ Read More ]
More Sermon illustrations
Print this pageHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Give Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top