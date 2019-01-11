Gratitude is the Exclamation Point in our Life Story
Author Christopher de Vinck writes:
Gratitude is the exclamation point after the narration of our lives. Whether we are grateful for big things (life, liberty, love) or grateful for the small things (the flight of the heron, chocolate, the scent of the sea), we are the only creatures on earth who can articulate a sense of appreciation ...
