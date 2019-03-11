Father & Son Team Up on 3D-Printed Replica Lamborghini

Image: Mumemories / Getty

Some dads like to build soap box derby cars with their sons. But Sterling Backus and his eleven-year-old son Xander had something more ambitious in mind: a full-scale Lamborghini Aventador.

Xander says he got the idea from driving the car in an Xbox racing game. Backus is a physicist with extensive ...