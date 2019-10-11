Excited Young Concertgoer Invited Back as Special Guest

Image: Manuel Nägeli / Unsplash

A nine-year-old boy whose expression of amazement sparked applause and a viral video sensation has since been invited back by the orchestra as a special guest. Nine-year-old Ronan Mattin caused quite a stir last May during The Handel and Haydn Society’s performance of Mozart’s Masonic Funeral Music. During a moment of silence, the boy couldn’t contain himself, ...