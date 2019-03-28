Traumatically Injured Woman Forgives Her Attacker

Image: Courtesy of TheForgivenessProject.com

A New York Times obituary for a woman named Victoria Ruvolo provided a moving story about the power of forgiveness.

Ms. Ruvolo’s widely publicized kindness toward her attacker provided emotional counterpoint to a senseless act that began in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2004. She was returning home from watching a niece sing ...