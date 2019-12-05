Explore

Teens Step Up to Help Woman Threatening Suicide

Teens Step Up to Help Woman Threatening Suicide
Training as an athlete often means maintaining a heightened situational awareness. A group of middle school boys on the Kepler School volleyball team demonstrated that ability in spades; because of it, they helped to save a life.

Team members were jogging in downtown Fresno as part of their conditioning when one of them saw ...

Teenager's Written Encouragements Help Save Lives

Teenager's Written Encouragements Help Save Lives

A teenager with a heart to help has received a commendation for her efforts, which local officials say have helped save at least six lives.

Paige Hunter, 18, has written more than 40 ...

Tennessee Teens Blanket Their School with Notes of Encouragement

Tennessee Teens Blanket Their School with Notes of Encouragement

Anyone who's been through it knows that middle school can be tough. At Harriman Middle School in Tennessee, a group of students took it upon themselves to make sure that everyone ...

