Sermon Illustrations
Teens Step Up to Help Woman Threatening Suicide
Image: Elitsa Deykova / Getty
Training as an athlete often means maintaining a heightened situational awareness. A group of middle school boys on the Kepler School volleyball team demonstrated that ability in spades; because of it, they helped to save a life.
Team members were jogging in downtown Fresno as part of their conditioning when one of them saw ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: