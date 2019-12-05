Sermon Illustrations
NFLer Steps Up to Help Rebuild Burned Churches
Image: R.Tsubin / Getty
While Ben Watson was considering retirement, a new opportunity appeared. Staying true to his aggressive playing style, he jumped on it. As a former tight end for the New Orleans Saints, Watson was disturbed about what appeared to be an intentional burning of three different historical black churches in and around Louisiana. So the NFL veteran used his sizable social ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading: