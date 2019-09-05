Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

My Father’s Sailboat

My Father’s Sailboat
Image: Tay Jnr / Getty

When I was a boy, my father had a dream to build a sixteen-foot sailboat in our basement and sail it on the Madawasaka River in Ontario, Canada. There were six children in our family and my parents never had money. All my clothes were from the thrift shop. The big treat in our house was ice cream once a month.I was ten ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

Father Forever Changed His Son's Life by Loving God

Father Forever Changed His Son's Life by Loving God

Fifty years ago my dad and mom gave me a new Bible. It was my senior year in high school, the first week of two-a-day football practices, and I crawled home that day, bone tired. Mom ...

[ Read More ]
Just as Mountain Climbers Need a Sherpa, So Children Need a Father

Just as Mountain Climbers Need a Sherpa, So Children Need a Father

Mount Everest, the earth's highest mountain, has two standard routes used by most climbers. Both routes present a number of dangers, including frigid temperatures and monsoon-category ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top