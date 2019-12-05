Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

The Miracle of the Mundane

The Miracle of the Mundane
Image: Vintervarg / Getty

Author Heather Havrilesky writes about finding meaning in the mundaneness of everyday life using Mozart as the example:

Mozart’s father, Leopold, viewed his son’s musical talent as a miracle given by God. He believed that it was his job to help Mozart share his miracle with the world. In Mozart’s time, composers weren’t seen as an exalted ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

J.R.R Tolkien's Story about Gifts and Talents

J.R.R Tolkien's Story about Gifts and Talents

In J.R.R. Tolkien's (The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings) lesser-known short story "Smith of Wootton Major," Tolkien has a profound insight on spiritual gifts and God-given talents. As ...

[ Read More ]
People Wouldn't Fight Crime with Superpowers

People Wouldn't Fight Crime with Superpowers

Which superpower would you choose—flight or invisibility? You can't have both, and you'll be the only person in the world to have that particular superpower, so which would you ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top