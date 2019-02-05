Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Father Spends a Week on the Streets with Homeless Son

Father Spends a Week on the Streets with Homeless Son
Image: Punnarong Lotulit / EyeEm / Getty

A San Diego father (who wants to be known as “Frank”) believed his son, a homeless, heroin addict living on the streets in Denver, was on the verge of dying. Frank contacted Chris Conner, one of Denver's leading homeless advocates. Conner has helped parents find their lost children, but this was different. Conner said, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Scripture:
Filters:

Related Sermon Illustrations

"The Nativity Story": Joseph's Predicament

The Nativity Story chronicles the events leading up to the birth of Jesus. One scene captures well the predicament of Joseph. Throughout the movie, Joseph is portrayed as hardworking ...

[ Read More ]

Pastor Weeps at Gang Member's Vigil

Paco Amodar, a pastor in Little Village on Chicago's west side, lives in a neighborhood rife with gang violence. He tells the following story about being invited to lead a prayer vigil ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2019 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top