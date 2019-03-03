Sermon Illustrations
What ‘The Perfect Sunday’ Doesn’t Include
Cara Bentley, “The ‘Perfect Sunday’ Doesn’t Include Church,” Premier.Org (2-17-18)
Image: istetiana / Getty Images
In a poll of 2,000 Britons the 'Perfect Sunday' involved: waking at 8:30 a.m. to the smell of breakfast cooking, a cuddle, and three hours of television. A quarter of Brits thought an ideal weekend morning starts with a full English breakfast in bed and a third ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.
To continue reading:
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments