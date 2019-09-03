Resurrection in 'Jaws'

illustration

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

In Steven Spielberg’s famous movie, Jaws, the second victim the great white shark kills is a young boy named Alex Kintner, played by Jeffrey Voorhees. When the crowd realizes what has happened, there’s a panic, and everyone in the water goes running back to the safety of the beach. Mrs. Kintner, Alex’s mother, stumbles around in the shallows calling for Alex, but he doesn’t return.

Later in the movie Mrs. Kintner dressed in black widow's garb, approaches the chief of police (the hero of the movie). She slaps him in the face for not closing the beaches. She says, “I just found out that a girl got killed here last week, and you knew it. You knew there was a shark out there. You knew it was dangerous, but you let people go swimming anyways. You knew all those things, but still my boy is dead now, and there’s nothing you can do about it. My boy is dead.”

Imdb.com, a film and television website, picks up the story many years later:

Several decades after the release of Jaws, Lee Fierro, who played Mrs. Kintner, walked into a seafood restaurant and noticed that the menu had an "Alex Kintner Sandwich." She commented that she had played his mother so many years ago. The owner of the restaurant ran out to meet her, and he was none other than Jeffrey Voorhees, who had played her son. They had not seen each other since the original movie shoot.

Heaven is a bit like that. When we go to be with Christ, pain, death, and separation will all be undone. Family members who lost each other in unimaginable circumstances, will come running back together again. Maybe we’ll even eat an Alex Kintner sandwich.

Watch the clip here: YouTube

YouTube, Jaws, (1-15-12); IMBb, Jaws Trivia (Universal Pictures, 1975)