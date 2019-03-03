Florida Inmates Use Theft Skills to Rescue Baby

Amir Vera, “Florida inmates use their criminal skills to rescue a baby locked in an SUV” CNN (2-17-19)

Image: BlakeDavidTaylor / Getty

When people are incarcerated, they often yearn for ways to help repay their debt to society. For five men, the opportunity came sooner than they expected. While working on the side of the road repairing concrete medians, their group was approached by ...