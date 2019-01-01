The World’s Best Free Throw Shooter Is Not in the NBA

Image: GoodLifeStudio / Getty

In the game of basketball, a player who is fouled often has the chance to shoot a free throw worth one point. It should be one of the easiest plays in sports. It's a direct, unguarded shot at the basket and the conditions are exactly the same every single time.

Yet for decades, elite players have only averaged between 70 and 75 percent from the foul line. For the past 20 years, ...