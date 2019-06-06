Explore

Wild Brawl at Buffet over Crab Legs

Image: ©fitopardo.com / Getty

Hungry patrons at a local buffet in Alabama took “hangry” (hunger combined with anger) to a new level when a fight broke out allegedly over crab legs. The unexpected brawl went down at Meteor Buffet in Huntsville as diners were waiting to feast on a freshly boiled ...

Researchers Estimate Cost of Avoiding Conflict

Researchers Estimate Cost of Avoiding Conflict

New research has revealed that employees waste an average of $1,500 and an 8-hour workday for every crucial conversation they avoid. These costs skyrocket when multiplied by the prevalence ...

When the Supremes Socialize

When the Supremes Socialize

In an article having to do with the socializing of Supreme Court justices Justice Scalia shared some of his wisdom: Ruth Bader Ginsburg fondly recalled her closest friend on the court, ...

