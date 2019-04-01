Whistleblower Protection Office Fails to Protect Whistleblowers

Image: Kimberly Dela Cruz / EyeEm / Getty

A government agency designed to protect those who blow the whistle on corruption and malfeasance is now under investigation for retaliating against the very people it’s supposed to protect.

The Trump administration created the Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP) in 2017. The President was ...