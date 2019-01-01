Explore

The Secret to Team Success is Serving Others

Image: Woraphon Nusen / EyeEm / Getty

In his bookLeaders Eat Last, Simon Sinek explains the secret to team success. Sinek found himself amazed, even a bit humbled, by the character of the men and women in our armed forces. But where does this character come from? Initially, Sinek kept arriving at the same assumption: “These are just a special class of people. They’re ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com members only.

To continue reading:

Ordinary Volunteer Finds Her Leadership Gift

Leadership coach Karen Miller tells the following story about how she and her husband needed to identify and develop new leaders for a new church plant:

One Sunday morning Irene, a ...
"To End All Wars": Prisoner Has Compassion for Enemies

To End All Wars is the true story of Scottish prisoners of war in a Japanese prison camp during World War II. A group of the prisoners begin to study philosophy, Shakespeare, and the ...

